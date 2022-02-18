WATCH: Iona Cookie Momster and Idaho potato hotel featured on Drew Barrymore Show

IDAHO FALLS — The Iona Cookie Momster and Idaho potatoes were featured Thursday on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

Emmy Eaton, daughter of EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton and host of 7 Questions with Emmy, is a contributor on Barrymore’s nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Emmy recently flew to New York where she taped a Drew’s News segment with Barrymore and Ross Mathews.

They discussed Timanee Olsen, the local mother known as the Iona Cookie Momster. Olsen’s business has boomed over the past few years and Emmy surprised Barrymore and Mathews with customized cookies made by Olsen.

Barrymore complimented Olsen’s work and said the baker is “doing extraordinary things.”

“There are truly no words to describe how I feel,” Olsen told EastIdahoNews.com after watching the show. “Never in a million years did I think something so incredibly special would happen to me. Watching Drew and Ross’s reactions will be a top 10 moment for me for the rest of my life and hearing her say ‘Timanee’ just doesn’t even seem real. I am so blessed!”

Another Drew’s News item: Boise’s famous Big Idaho Potato Hotel. The one bedroom, one bathroom Airbnb sits on 400 acres of farmland south of downtown Boise and is a hit with visitors.

Emmy shared photos of a visit she had at a Mickelsen Farms potato cellar last fall as part of her 7 Questions video series.

Barrymore, Mathews and Emmy also tried a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Salad and Emmy talked about ‘What if World’ – one of her favorite podcasts popular with children. As the show ended, Barrymore and Mathews laughed as Emmy said, “What if Emmy Eaton took over Ross and Drew’s job? That’s going to happen one day!”

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ airs in eastern Idaho at 3 p.m. on KIFI Channel 8.