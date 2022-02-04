Man arrested for trafficking the third time in four months in drug investigation

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested a suspected drug dealer again along with his roommate after a search warrant Tuesday.

Aaron Wadsworth, 34, is no stranger to the Idaho Falls Police Department as he has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine twice in the last four months. Earlier this week, officers arrested Wadsworth again, along with his roommate Devin Sibbett.

Police detained Wadsworth and Sibbett at a storage unit along Sunnyside Road. Before going to the men’s house on 15th Street, Sibbett told police they would only find 13 ounces of marijuana and nothing more, according to court documents.

The search of the house yielded much more. Inside Sibbett’s room, investigators found 15 grams of methamphetamine and a prescription bottle of Dextroamphetamine, a drug used to treat ADHD, in someone else’s name. Police wrote in a report that they also found 8.2 ounces of marijuana in the basement.

Inside Wadsworth’s room, detectives found drug paraphernalia, several containers of marijuana and two bags of fentanyl pills. Police estimate about 1,000 pills were inside the bags. Syringes with a bloody mixture that tested positive for amphetamines were also inside the room, according to court documents.

At the time of Tuesday’s arrest, Wadsworth had been out on $100,000 bail in connection to a December drug arrest. Police were trying to arrest Wadsworth on an out-of-county warrant when they found 590 fentanyl pills along with multiple baggies of meth weighing about 90 grams. Officers also found out-of-state dispensary bought marijuana, a bottle of Alprazolam pills and over $4,000 in cash, according to court documents.

In September, Wadsworth was also arrested and charged with a list of crimes, including felony meth trafficking. He posted $75,000 bond in that case. Before the December incident, while out on bail, Wadsworth made at least two trips to California to purchase drugs, according to court documents.

In text messages, investigators say Wadsworth talked to dozens of people selling fentanyl, meth, marijuana and prescription pills.

For Tuesday’s arrest, Wadsworth is charged with felony possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and felony possession of meth. Sibbett is charged with felony possession of Dextroamphetamine, felony possession of meth and felony possession of marijuana.

Wadsworth is expected to appear in court Friday for preliminary hearings for the September and December drug cases. It is also anticipated prosecutors will ask to have Wadsworth’s bond revoked because of the additional charges stemming from the alleged continued crimes.

Preliminary hearings for Wadsworth and Sibbett on the February drug charges is scheduled for Feb. 16.