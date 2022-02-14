Snow expected for eastern Idaho Monday night
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union, which is operated by members, for members, to improve the financial situations of individuals, families and local businesses. Its philosophy is "Not for Profit, Not for Charity, But for Service."
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello is calling for snow over a significant portion of eastern Idaho Monday night.
After weeks of little to no snowfall, NWS forecasters say an approaching storm front will move in Monday evening. In the lower elevation of the Snake Plane, the NWS reports anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow.
Snowfall levels will go up as elevation increases. The forecast calls for anywhere from one to three inches in the lower mountain slopes and upwards of five inches above 7,000 feet.
Radar shows the storm over Oregon and Challis will first see snow around 6 p.m. It will continue across the region, leaving snowfall through daybreak Tuesday.
Driver’s should be prepared for snow-covered roads and winter driving conditions, the NWS says.
For the latest weather information, visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.