Snow expected for eastern Idaho Monday night

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello is calling for snow over a significant portion of eastern Idaho Monday night.

After weeks of little to no snowfall, NWS forecasters say an approaching storm front will move in Monday evening. In the lower elevation of the Snake Plane, the NWS reports anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow.

Snowfall levels will go up as elevation increases. The forecast calls for anywhere from one to three inches in the lower mountain slopes and upwards of five inches above 7,000 feet.

Radar shows the storm over Oregon and Challis will first see snow around 6 p.m. It will continue across the region, leaving snowfall through daybreak Tuesday.

Driver’s should be prepared for snow-covered roads and winter driving conditions, the NWS says.

