What happened to that Idaho bill? Stay updated on latest with this tracker

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Media outlets try to provide in-depth coverage of bills as they’re introduced and passed on the House or Senate floors.

But a bill goes through a lengthy process before it becomes law. The more measures introduced in one legislative session, the more difficult it is to keep them straight.

The legislative process starts in the chamber in which it was introduced, then moves to the other chamber. For example, a House bill must typically:

get introduced;

be referred to a House committee;

have a public hearing;

get sent to the House floor and pass;

pass through a Senate committee;

get sent to the Senate floor and pass;

and get signed by the governor.

Here, we have a list of the most high-profile pieces of legislation and provide updates on where they are in the process. This tracker will continue to get updated throughout this year’s legislative session.

TAX CUTS

Income tax cuts: House Bill 436 would cut income tax rates and provide Idaho’s highest earners with the largest rebates. The Idaho Legislature approved the bill. It has become law.

Homeowners exemption: Following a controversial property tax bill that passed last year, two competing pieces of legislation — House Bill 481 and Senate Bill 1241 — would raise the assessed valuation threshold for residents who qualify for a property tax reduction program, known as the “circuit breaker.” The House passed the bill and it will now be sent to a Senate committee. The Senate passed SB1241, which has been referred to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Grocery exemption: Two versions of a sales tax exemption on groceries, House bills 448 and 470, have been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee. Meanwhile, House Bill 509 would raise the grocery tax credit from $100 to $120, and from $120 to $140 for seniors. The House passed the bill and it has been referred to the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee.

Medicaid income: Senate Bill 1259 would exclude Medicaid payments from the income used to determine property tax reductions. It has been sent to the Senate floor.

LGBTQ RIGHTS

“Add the words”: House Bill 440 would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the classes protected from discrimination in state law. It was introduced as a personal bill, and referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Conversion therapy: House Bill 483 would ban licensed mental health professionals from trying to change LGBTQ minors’ sexual orientation or gender identity. It has been referred to the House Health and Welfare Committee.

ELECTION ISSUES

Unaffiliated voters: House Bill 439 would move up the deadline for independent voters to register as Republican for the GOP primary. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

Absentee ballots for nursing care residents: House Bill 441 would allow only designated individuals to help a nursing care resident vote remotely — a county clerk, someone designated by the county clerk, or an immediate family member. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

Citizenship on driver’s licenses: House Bill 527 would give U.S. citizens the option of adding a “USA” notation on their driver’s licenses as proof of citizenship. It’s been referred to the House Transportation and Defense Committee.

Audits: Senate Bill 1274 would create a system of post-election audits after a general or primary election to increase trust in results. The bill has been sent to the Senate floor.

Election-day registration: House Bill 549 would eliminate same-day voter registration on election day, require proof of U.S. citizenship to register, and nullify ballots when voters don’t provide acceptable ID to a county clerk within 10 days of the election. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

EDUCATION

Teachers’ health insurance: House Bill 443 would create a fund to allow school districts to join the state employees’ insurance plan. The Idaho Legislature approved the bill. It has become law.

School board trustees: House Bill 438 would require that if there’s a vacant trustee position from a recall or resignation, the position is filled with an election rather than appointment. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

Education content standards: House Concurrent Resolution 27 would have Idaho reject current content standards for schools. It’s been referred to the House Education Committee.

“Self-directed learners”: Senate Bill 1238 would let certain students qualify as “self-directed learners” and provide more lenient rules on attendance. The Senate passed the bill, and it’s been referred to the House Education Committee.

Armed Forces scholarships: House Bill 461 would let children of service members who were killed or permanently disabled in inactive duty training qualify for the state’s Armed Forces scholarship, which provides a full tuition waiver. The House passed the bill and it has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.

Learning loss grants: Senate Bill 1255 would provide families with up to $3,000 in grants for additional resources to address students’ learning losses and educational needs. The Senate passed the bill, and it has been referred to House Education Committee.

CORONAVIRUS

Business liability: House Bill 444 would extend immunity for businesses, schools and government agencies against lawsuits on COVID-19 exposures. The House approved the bill, and it has been sent to the Senate floor.

Vaccine injuries: In the event an employer mandated a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, House Bill 464 would provide workers’ compensation for COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries or accidents. It has been referred to the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

Immunization registry: House Bill 502 would make parents opt into, instead of opt out of, the Department of Health and Welfare’s immunization registry — which tracks the immunization status of Idaho children against childhood diseases. It’s been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Mask mandates: House Bill 514 would prohibit government entities from mandating masks to prevent or slow the spread of contagious diseases. It’s been sent to the House floor.

ABORTION

A “Day of Tears”: A pair of resolutions mourn abortions once a year and declare Jan. 22 — the day the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Roe v. Wade decision — as the “Day of Tears” in Idaho. The resolutions encourage citizens to fly flags at half-staff that day. Both resolutions have passed, Senate Resolution 101 and House Resolution 5.

Medical providers: A Senate bill would allow lawsuits against medical professionals for providing abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

HOUSING

Caps on rental fees: House Bill 442 would ban local jurisdictions from putting caps on rental fees, deposits or application costs. The House passed the bill, which will be referred to a Senate committee.

Restrictive covenants: Senate Bill 1240 would let property owners change old racist covenants that restrict people of color from occupying or owning a home without a cost. The Senate passed the bill and it has been referred to the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.

Nonprofit building exemption: House Bill 503 would allow nonprofits to build single-family homes without subcontracting work out to licensed professionals. It’s been referred to the House Business Committee.

MARIJUANA

Pain-relief spray: House Bill 446 would let Idaho residents with neurological disorders use an oral pain-relief spray derived from cannabis. The House approved the bill and it has been sent to the Senate floor.

GOVERNMENT

Ending legislative sessions: Senate Bill 1239 would set an end date for regular legislative sessions. Under the proposed law, sessions must end on or before the last Friday of March. It provides some exceptions, including one during statewide emergency declarations. It’s been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Historic monuments: House Bill 531 would require cities or other local jurisdictions to get approval from the Idaho State Historical Society before removing a historic monument or memorial. It’s been sent to the House floor.

Private militias: House Bill 475 would repeal a law that prohibits private militias or paramilitary organizations, bans groups from parading in public with firearms and bars cities from supporting private militias. It’s been referred to the House Transportation and Defense Committee.

Grand theft: House Bill 543 would raise the threshold of felony theft from $1,000 to $2,500 for those without a record of theft in the past seven years. It’s been referred to the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.

CONTRACEPTION

Contraception: Senate Bill 1260 would require health benefit plans that cover prescription contraception to reimburse for a six-month supply. It’s been sent to the Senate floor.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Firearms: Senate Bill 1262 would add language that says businesses around firearms are considered essential during times of emergency. The Senate passed the bill and it has been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

ENVIRONMENT

Emissions testing: Senate Bill 1254 would eliminate Idaho’s vehicle emissions testing requirements. It’s been referred to the Senate floor.

