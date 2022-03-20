Firefighters raise $11,000 for fighting against childhood cancer

IDAHO FALLS — A local band consisting of current and retired firefighters raised $11,000 for fighting back against childhood cancer on St. Patrick’s day thanks to help from the community.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page, it was a record-breaking fundraising year. The “March in March” event, organized by the IFFD Pipes & Drums, a nonprofit organization, brought in almost double the money than in previous years.

The band played at various restaurants and pubs in Idaho Falls on St. Patrick’s day and sold t-shirts and sweatshirts.

The event honored a firefighters son, 15-year-old Mason Scott Grimmett who lost his heroic battle with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. Mason had received his diagnosis seven months earlier.

“When we started planning this year’s event, there was no doubt in our minds that the funds should go to our brother in the fire service and his family as they continue their efforts at raising awareness and fighting back against childhood cancer,” said band member and firefighter Whit Albertson in a news release.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department posted that Thursday night’s event energy, “…was off the charts! The support, the laughter, the smiles, the friendships, and the music were all very much needed. It was so wonderful to see all of you last night. We can’t thank you enough for your ongoing support!”

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

