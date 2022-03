Here’s who is running in Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida counties this election

POCATELLO — Counties throughout the state are preparing for the May 17 primary elections.

Below is a list of all contested races in Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin and Oneida counties. Non-contested county races are not included in this list.

The filing deadline for all candidates was on March 11.

Following the May primary, the general election will take place on Nov. 8.

Bannock

County Commissioner District 2 — four-year term

Jeff Hough, Republican (Incumbent)

Robert Adling, Republican

Josh Ellis, Republican

County Commissioner District 3 — two-year term

Terrel Tovey, Republican (Incumbent)

John Crowder, Republican

County Assessor

Greg Cates, Republican

Anita Hymas, Republican

Tamara Code, Democrat

Brett alan Hochhalter, Democrat

Bear Lake County

County Commissioner District 2

Lance Fitzimmons, Republican

Rex Payne, Republican

County Commissioner District 3

Wynn Olsen, Republican

Vaughn Rasmussen, Republican

County Assessor

Heber Dunford, Republican

Jannelle Sparks, Republican

Caribou County

County Commissioner District 3

Mark Mathews, Republican

Kim Spencer, Republican

Franklin County

County Commissioner District 3 — two-year term

R. Dirk Bowles, Republican (Incumbent)

J.D. Drury, Republican

Tyler Fry, Republican

Tyler Olson, Republican

County Assessor

Doug Wallis, Republican (Incumbent)

Chris Barton, Republican

Oneida County

County Commissioner District 2

Ken Eliason, Republican

Andee Parry, Republican

County Commissioner District 3

Bob Christopherson, Republican

Brian Jeppsen, Republican

