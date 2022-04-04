Authorities identify 2 killed in crash near Idaho Falls

OSGOOD — Authorities have confirmed the names of two people killed in a crash Sunday morning near Osgood.

Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon, died in the wreck, according to Jefferson County Coroner LaVar Summers.

Idaho State Police received a report around 7 a.m. that a 2008 Ford F150 was in the canal on North 3145 East, just north of County Line Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff deputies, Roberts EMS and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered Martinez and Dover had died.

Police say Martinez and Dover were traveling northbound on River Road in the early morning hours when the pickup left the right shoulder of the road and ended up in the canal.

The crash remains under investigation.