Charges will not be filed in Jefferson County homicide, prosecutor says

RIGBY — Charges will not be filed in the case of a son who shot his father in their Jefferson County home last year.

Randall Fife died after investigators say his 20-year-old son shot him during an argument on Dec. 28 at their Menan home. The son fled the scene and was involved in a traffic crash about four miles away. He was transported to EIRMC due to his injuries.

“Yesterday a judge determined that this person lacks capacity to understand proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense due to severe brain injuries,” Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor said in a news release Friday. “It appears that the suspect may never be fit to proceed.”

Taylor said the victim’s family requested the suspect not be charged “based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident” and the case is now considered resolved.