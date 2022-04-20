Idaho Falls man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

38-year-old Ryan K. Baum was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.