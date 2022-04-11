‘I’m ecstatic.’ Tylee Ryan’s aunt issues statement following judge’s competency ruling

ST. ANTHONY — Tylee Ryan’s aunt is pleased the case against Lori Vallow Daybell is moving forward after a judge declared her competent for trial.

“I’m ecstatic that Lori will finally face charges for her role in the murders of Tylee, JJ and Tammy,” Annie Cushing said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Justice may have been delayed, but it has not been denied.”

District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order Monday saying Daybell is fit to proceed and said that she will be released from a Department of Health and Welfare facility where she has been undergoing treatment in northern Idaho since last summer.

Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Daybell’s case has been on hold since June, when she was declared incompetent for trial.

Cushing is the sister of Joseph Ryan, Tylee’s father and Daybell’s third husband.

Daybell is scheduled to be arraigned April 19 at 1 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com has submitted a camera request to livestream the proceedings.