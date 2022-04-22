Man arrested after ‘erratic’ incident at mobile home park

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On April 21, Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies determined that a wanted person, 39-year-old Nathon Powell, was in the area of Pinewood Estates, near 1700 North Pinewood Drive.

Officers located Powell in a dirt parking and storage lot on the north end of Pinewood Estates.

An Idaho Falls Police Officer in a marked patrol vehicle activated his red and blue police lights and attempted to stop the vehicle Powell was in. The driver of the vehicle stopped and exited and was detained by officers. Powell immediately moved into the driver’s seat and began attempting to flee from the lot in the vehicle.

Over the next 20 minutes, Powell drove erratically around the lot attempting to escape from officers. Approximately 15 police officers and sheriff deputies responded to assist with this arrest and were in this lot while Powell was attempting to escape. During this time, Officers deployed spike strips attempting to disable the vehicle and prevent

Powell from fleeing into populated areas and putting community members at risk. The spike strips were not effective.

Officers utilized a 40mm non-lethal launcher multiple times attempting to break a window on the vehicle. After a window was successfully broken, officers deployed oleoresin capsicum (OC/pepper) balls into the vehicle, after which Powell surrendered.

Powell exited the vehicle, followed instructions from officers and was taken into custody without further incident.

Powell was searched after being placed under arrest and was found in possession of a stolen wallet which included four credit cards and other sensitive items (social security card, state I.D. card, etc.).

Inside the truck where Powell was sitting, officers found a baggie of drug paraphernalia. Additional items of drug paraphernalia were found elsewhere in the vehicle as well.

While driving around the lot, Powell backed into a fence causing significant damage to the fencing.

Powell sustained minor cuts due to broken glass and was treated for these and the effects of the OC by EMS on scene. Law enforcement officers on scene did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Powell, a resident of Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, four counts of felony possession of a stolen financial transaction card, misdemeanor malicious injury to property, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two felony failure to appear warrants and felony bail jumping. Powell was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.