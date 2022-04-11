Man arrested on aggravated assault charge after allegedly threatening girlfriend with knife

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County deputies were called to Kit Lane on Saturday, April 9, just before noon after receiving a report of two people, a male and female, causing a disturbance in the street. Witnesses had reported the male had grabbed the female and was yelling when he pulled out a knife, pointing it toward her. The female was also heard saying, “You’re not going to stab me,” and the male was heard threatening to beat her.

Deputies arrived, locating both the male and female and were able to detain them. The man, identified as 25-year-old Kristian J. Lopez, told deputies he and his girlfriend had been fighting while walking down the road to their residence. Deputies located a knife in Lopez’s jacket, and when asked he denied having it out during the argument. After describing what witnesses had seen Lopez told deputies his girlfriend was yelling at him and threw a soda at him but denied pulling the knife out. In talking with deputies, Lopez eventually told them he was upset from being hit by the soda and pulled the knife from his pocket, but never opened the blade.

The female spoke to deputies on scene, admitting to being in an argument with Lopez and at first denying there was a knife involved or any physical altercation. After discussing with her what witnesses described, the woman told deputies Lopez made the statement, “If you don’t tell me what happened last night, I’m going to stab you,” as he pulled the knife out pointing it toward her at an arm’s length distance. The female also told deputies she had thrown a soda at Lopez and was trying to protect him by not admitting to the full details of the argument.

Lopez was placed under arrest at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. During the booking process, deputies found a small item of drug paraphernalia on his person and residue that Lopez told deputies was fentanyl. Mr. Lopez was booked on a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

