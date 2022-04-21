Newcomer challenges District 35 senator in primary

IDAHO FALLS – Two candidates are hoping to become the Republican party nominee in the race for District 35 senator.

Newcomer Doug Toomer of Iona is challenging incumbent Mark Harris of Soda Springs.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses were required to be 250 words or less. Toomer was the only candidate who responded. We made multiple attempts to contact Harris. His responses will be posted in this story if he gets back to us.

District 35 includes all of Teton, Caribou and Bear Lake counties, and a portion of Bonneville and Bannock counties.

The primary is May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Toomer: I was born and raised on a farm in Rigby and am a fifth-generation Idahoan. I have been married to my wonderful tolerant wife, Cindy, for over 42 years and have two amazing children, Jason and Kellie, and one special daughter-in-law, Alison.

I had a successful 40-year career at the Idaho National Laboratory with many different positions, primarily as a project/program manager. I am an expert in spent nuclear fuel and special nuclear material management and storage and am one of a handful of experts on the 1995 Idaho Settlement Agreement as it relates to spent nuclear fuel. I helped negotiate the 2011 agreement between Idaho and the Department of Energy that enables research quantities of commercially spent nuclear fuel to be brought into and retained for research. As a result of the 2011 agreement, I became manager of Industry Programs, responsible for reaching out to the commercial nuclear industry to bring their research work to INL (which was previously primarily performed overseas). One of the companies I brought in is TerraPower (owned by Bill Gates), and I was the sole “Relationship” manager between them and INL. Unfortunately, I caught TerraPower attempting to patent a nuclear fuel design that INL researchers had been developing. I called ‘timeout’ on TerraPower’s activities which angered TerraPower/Bill Gates and INL executive management. As a result, my responsibilities with TerraPower were terminated, and I was forced to retire. I do have lawsuits ongoing against TerraPower and INL.

I started the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation in 1995, and I unsuccessfully ran for Idaho Falls City Council in 1997. In 2021, I founded the organization Stand Up For Idaho, a nonpartisan citizens’ organization actively advocating for the rights and liberties of all Idahoans.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Toomer: My proudest personal accomplishment is unquestionably my family. My wife and children are truly amazing, and they mean everything to me.

Although I had a very successful career and am well-known for my ability to solve complex problems, my proudest career accomplishment was having the integrity and guts to stand up to TerraPower and Battelle Energy Alliance (INL managing contractor) against their fraudulent efforts.

My most recent accomplishment is the founding of the organization Stand Up For Idaho. It has grown from a desire to figure out “What can I do to fix the mess our country and state are in?” to an organization with thousands of supporters. The people I have met and the support we receive are absolutely amazing and give me confidence in the good, generous and caring people in the world.

Why are you a member of the Republican party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Toomer: I am a Republican, and I support its platform. I believe in God, country and the Constitution. I believe America and Idaho are exceptional. The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” I agree with the Declaration without question.

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

Toomer: The greatest challenges are government overreach and growth, in all areas – local, state and federal. With this comes dictating what people, churches, businesses, etc. can and cannot do. For generations, folks have settled and raised families in our great state because of the freedom Idaho offers. Over the past two years, we have watched government infringe upon these freedoms in the name of health and safety. The greatest challenge we face as Idahoans is regaining our voice as “We the people” and limiting government interference in our lives, families, schools, businesses and churches.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Toomer: I believe in our constitutions. The acid test for me on any issue is, “Does it infringe on the US Constitution or the constitution of the State of Idaho?” With that as my rule, I speak daily with constituents from varying political backgrounds and am eager to look at issues and concerns, apply this acid test and choose what’s best for the people of Idaho.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

Toomer: Lobbyists have a role to help legislators understand how legislation may affect the entities they represent, and legislators should listen to them. However, as I previously stated, the first acid test of any legislation is “Does it infringe on the US Constitution or the Constitution of the state of Idaho?” The second is, “How does it affect citizens?” Citizens take priority over special interest entities. Regularly, the State Senate “tables” or outright kills good bills. This leads many to believe that our State Senate is swayed by special interests and lobbyists far more than by the citizens of Idaho. Idahoans cannot allow this of their elected representatives.

How can you encourage compromise, debate and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

Toomer: Debate is essential. Proposed bills should not be “drawered,” tabled or killed at the whim of an individual. A lot of effort goes into drafting a bill, and it should undergo some constructive discourse to determine its merit and whether it should be pursued. However, there are situations and specific issues where principles cannot be compromised. Idahoans expect their elected representatives to share the same values and core principles they do. When representatives bend or break these principles in the name of “compromise,” are they really representing Idahoans?

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

Toomer: We really need to be looking at what needs to be done to ensure EVERY part of Idaho government is NECESSARY and EFFICIENT. I don’t believe this evaluation is truly currently happening. Therefore, to say that this part of government needs more funding and that part of government needs to be cut back is irresponsible.

As I said earlier, some of the greatest challenges facing Idahoans are government overreach and growth, in all areas – local, state and federal. One result of this is taxes and the burdens on Idahoans are way too high. Without question, we need to provide for “essential” government functions but I believe many government agencies have become bureaucratic and self-serving and feel the need to “grow.” This “growth” not only costs more, thereby creating the need to increase taxes, but also creates more government regulation and control. Government regulation and control are generally not to the benefit of the taxpayer. We need to stop “nonessential” government growth and re-evaluate how to fund “essential” government functions. By reducing the amount of “nonessential” government functions, we will be able to reduce the overall tax burden on Idahoans.