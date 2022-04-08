TSA gearing up for increase in passenger volumes at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS — Departing passenger volumes are expected to increase by more than 70% this month compared to this time last year at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

As a result, officials with the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday they want travelers who are planning to depart on flights from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport this spring and summer to arrive early and be prepared.

“This isn’t just trying to make things easier on us. We are trying to make things easier on the passengers because you will be left behind if you do not get here in time. We want people to not only arrive early but we want them to be prepared,” said Andy Coose, TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho.

According to a news release, May is looking to be even busier with a projected increase of more than 90% over May 2021 levels. Sustained high passenger volumes are anticipated throughout the spring and summer travel season.

The increase is due to several factors including more people traveling by air following the COVID-19 pandemic and increased flight options out of IDA.

“We worked really hard with our partners at TSA to ensure that we have additional equipment, additional personnel. We worked with the airlines to ensure that everything goes smoothly. We’ve added more rental cars. We’ve also added additional parking in our overflow parking that will be easier to identify going forward,” said Rick Cloutier, Director of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

Cloutier added that the Jackson Hole Airport will be closed starting Monday, April 11 for scheduled runway reconstruction. This will bring additional travelers who would normally depart from JAC to IDA. JAC is slated to reopen on Tuesday, June 28.

According to a news release, “Nationwide, TSA officers are screening an average of 2 million people per day, which is a 65% increase from last year, but still down from pre-pandemic 2019 levels when TSA was screening approximately 2.3 million people per day. Passenger volumes at IDA continue to exceed national trends with travel volumes exceeding pre-pandemic levels due to increased number of available flights and larger aircraft.”

Here is some additional travel information at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport:

The busiest times at the TSA security checkpoint at IDA are 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The busiest days to travel are Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

On Tuesdays, due to flight departure schedules, travelers can expect to see sustained high volumes at the security checkpoint from early morning until 10 a.m.

The security checkpoint at IDA is open daily no later than 4:30 a.m.

Travel advice from TSA:

Listen for guidance from TSA officers.

and other loose items from your pockets inside your carry-on bag instead of placing them in a bin. This will reduce touchpoints and ensure items are not left behind. Follow the rule for traveling with liquids: Gels, liquids and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces

(100 ml) or less in carry-on luggage. The general definition for this rule is that if you can spill it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it is subject to the liquids restriction rule. Pack smart: travelers should be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags and make sure they

are not bringing prohibited items to the security checkpoint. To determine whether an item is allowed or prohibited in carry-on luggage, download the MyTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature. Another option is to contact @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger to get answers to your travel questions. Give yourself plenty of time at the airport: Travel volumes at IDA are expected to reach

record levels in the coming weeks and months. Extra time may be needed for parking, rental car and airline check-in counters, and at the checkpoint. Arrive at least two hours ahead of your scheduled flight. Continue to wear a face mask: The federal requirement to wear a mask anywhere in the

nation’s transportation system remains in place. TSA will continue to assess the duration of the

requirement in consultation with the CDC.

In addition, IDA is nearly finished with a $12 million 38,000-square-foot expansion project that has allowed IDA to bring more flights to the airport. Click here for more information.

According to a news release, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is Idaho’s second busiest airport coming off a record-breaking 2021 as 445,041 travelers took flights through the airport.