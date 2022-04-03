Very high wind warning issued throughout eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho can expect very high winds on Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning throughout nearly all of eastern Idaho starting at noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, west winds of 30 to 40 mph are predicted with gusts up to 60 mph.

The warning is in effect in the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

NWS officials warn that damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could greatly reduce visibility, and may prompt temporary road closures — especially on Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls and possibly on Interstate 84 around the Yale Interchange.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.