‘Armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect now in police custody

James Perry has been located and is currently in custody, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. No further information was released.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is continuing to search for James Eldon Perry in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred on Tuesday in Idaho Falls.

Crime Stoppers Idaho Falls – Bonneville County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that directly leads to the location and arrest of Perry, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, community members are advised to call 911 immediately and not to approach or attempt to apprehend Mr. Perry.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is encouraged to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208) 529-1200, report anonymously to Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3Tips app on your mobile device. Information can be provided anonymously and still be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward.

Perry, 43 is a Native American male, approximately 6’1” tall, 260lbs, with brown eyes and a shaved head and multiple tattoos on his arms and body. He is believed to be in possession of a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous. Perry abandoned a stolen vehicle in Bingham County on Tuesday and may be located throughout eastern Idaho.