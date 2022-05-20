East Idaho News honored with SPJ award for story on ‘angel baby’ born to mom in ICU

SEATTLE — EastIdahoNews.com has been honored with an award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Winners of the annual Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest, comprising journalists from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, were announced Thursday night.

In the small newsroom division, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton finished first place in the “Video: Hard News Feature” category for his story entitled ‘A mom, her baby and their harrowing COVID battle.’

Eaton shared Nancy Hernandez’s experience of being admitted to EIRMC with COVID-19 while five months pregnant. Baby Angelica was delivered in the ICU at 24 weeks gestation while Hernandez was in a coma. Doctors were unsure if either would survive the ordeal but Hernandez was released two months after being admitted and Angelica was finally able to go home after spending 177 days in the NICU.

SPJ winners were picked from thousands of submissions in audio, video, magazine and written categories. News organizations aired, posted or published the stories in 2021.

The SPJ awards are the latest honors for EastIdahoNews.com. Earlier this month, the newsroom received 14 awards from the Idaho Press Club.

