EastIdahoNews.com wins 10 first place awards from Idaho Press Club
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
From the Newsroom
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The winners of the 2021 Idaho Press Club Awards were announced Saturday, and EastIdahoNews.com brought home 14 awards, including 10 first-place rankings.
The following is a list of the awards winners:
First Place Rankings:
- Religion Report (Daily Print): Rett Nelson for “Finding faith as an addict“
- General TV News Report (Division B): Nate Eaton for “Friends come to the rescue to restore a café“
- Spot TV News Report (Division B): Andrea Olson for “Mailbox vandalized“
- Best TV Live Shot (Division B): Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Rett Nelson for “LIVE from the Rigby school shooting“
- TV Education Report (Division B): Eric Grossarth for “A return to school following shooting“
- TV Pandemic Report (Division B): Nate Eaton for “‘Angel baby’ born to mom in COVID coma goes home“
- TV Medical/Health Report (Division B): Nate Eaton for “Body dysmorphia in men“
- Best Online-only Video (Online/Web): Nate Eaton for “Inside the FBI bomb squad“
- Best Audience Engagement (Online/Web): Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Rett Nelson, Kalama Hines, Eric Grossarth, Andrea Olson for “We get mean (and weird) comments“
- Website Special Purpose (Online/Web): Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland for “East Idaho Obituaries”
Second Place Rankings:
- Light TV Feature Report (Division B): Nate Eaton for “Inspiring others with chalk art“
- Website General Excellence (Online/Web): Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Rett Nelson, Kalama Hines, Eric Grossarth, Andrea Olson
Third Place Rankings:
- TV Medical/Health Report (Division B): Andrea Olson for “Defying the odds“
- TV Crime/Court Report (Division B): Andrea Olson for “Surviving a Hit and Run“
In addition to EastIdahoNews.com, three other eastern Idaho news organizations received awards — the Idaho Falls Post Register, Idaho State Journal in Pocatello and KPVI in Pocatello.
Several university students at the BYU-Idaho Scroll in Rexburg, and at KISU FM in Pocatello were also honored this year.
For a complete list of the 2020 Idaho Press Club Awards click here.