EastIdahoNews.com wins 10 first place awards from Idaho Press Club

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland

From the Newsroom

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The winners of the 2021 Idaho Press Club Awards were announced Saturday, and EastIdahoNews.com brought home 14 awards, including 10 first-place rankings.

The following is a list of the awards winners:

First Place Rankings:

Second Place Rankings:

  • Light TV Feature Report (Division B): Nate Eaton for “Inspiring others with chalk art
  • Website General Excellence (Online/Web): Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Rett Nelson, Kalama Hines, Eric Grossarth, Andrea Olson

Third Place Rankings:

In addition to EastIdahoNews.com, three other eastern Idaho news organizations received awards — the Idaho Falls Post Register, Idaho State Journal in Pocatello and KPVI in Pocatello.

Several university students at the BYU-Idaho Scroll in Rexburg, and at KISU FM in Pocatello were also honored this year.

For a complete list of the 2020 Idaho Press Club Awards click here.

