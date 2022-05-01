EastIdahoNews.com wins 10 first place awards from Idaho Press Club

IDAHO FALLS — The winners of the 2021 Idaho Press Club Awards were announced Saturday, and EastIdahoNews.com brought home 14 awards, including 10 first-place rankings.

The following is a list of the awards winners:

First Place Rankings:

Second Place Rankings:

Light TV Feature Report (Division B): Nate Eaton for “Inspiring others with chalk art“

Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Rett Nelson, Kalama Hines, Eric Grossarth, Andrea Olson

Third Place Rankings:

TV Medical/Health Report (Division B): Andrea Olson for “Defying the odds“

Andrea Olson for “Defying the odds“ TV Crime/Court Report (Division B): Andrea Olson for “Surviving a Hit and Run“

In addition to EastIdahoNews.com, three other eastern Idaho news organizations received awards — the Idaho Falls Post Register, Idaho State Journal in Pocatello and KPVI in Pocatello.

Several university students at the BYU-Idaho Scroll in Rexburg, and at KISU FM in Pocatello were also honored this year.

For a complete list of the 2020 Idaho Press Club Awards click here.