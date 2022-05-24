Fremont County EMS hosting Bone Marrow Donor Registry Drive

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Emergency Medical Services will be holding a Bone Marrow Donor Registry Drive to try and save the lives of those with blood cancer.

The drive will be held May 27 from 6 a.m. until noon at Clyde Kiefer Park in St. Anthony during the annual Fisherman’s Breakfast.

The event is sponsored by DKMS, a German bone marrow donor center that aims to match patients in need of bone marrow with donors in order to help save the lives of those with blood cancer.

Treyson Hobbs, one of the event organizers, has a personal connection to the mission of registering bone marrow donors.

“My dad, when he was 14, had blood cancer and leukemia. The only thing that saved him was a bone marrow transplant from his sister,” says Hobbs, a Fremont County EMT. “So in my family, we try to do at least one registry every 10 years-ish to keep the registry updated so people that do have these diseases, leukemia, blood cancer, etc., can get life-saving treatment that they need.”

All that is needed from participants is a quick cheek swab to find out if you are a potential match to save a life.

If you are found to be a match and choose to donate, you will be flown to the hospital that needs you with all expenses paid.

If you aren’t able to make it to the blood drive, you can still test to see if you are a match by making an appointment, scanning the QR code below or registering using this submission link.