TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
46°
overcast clouds
humidity: 31%
wind: 17mph N
H 44 • L 42

GALLERY: Strong wind causes damage across eastern Idaho

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
dominos shelley
Domino’s Pizza in Shelley | Natasha Park

Here are photos submitted by EastIdahoNews.com users of Thursday’s windstorm. See the forecast here.

281826081 10221538791765832 584662498690947540 n
Boy Scout Cabin in Island Park, Clark Farrer

282007517 375573024607842 2933257114587217650 n
Idaho Falls, Kaitlyn Hart

282024590 375572907941187 7263062596941569375 n
US 20 near milepost 355, Idaho State Police

282049352 10158439165816231 196244930427990544 n
Idaho Falls, Kali Jo Browning

282121917 5209357435821989 7660883245910163106 n
Kylie Horsburgh

281994593 5208776765850206 7037616287509691798 n
Pocatello, Jacqueline Millward

283074364 10222240779115498 8332755655990675918 n
Alexis Johnson

282999336 1319936091869839 3053624475650309155 n
Brit Oler

281839174 10166495083365215 4916138704525428772 n
Sierra Wray Batten

281956814 10224636759858243 369497547939848784 n
Nikki Berntsen

If you have weather photos you’d like us to include, email news@eastidahonews.com.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: