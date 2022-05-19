GALLERY: Strong wind causes damage across eastern Idaho
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
Here are photos submitted by EastIdahoNews.com users of Thursday’s windstorm. See the forecast here.
If you have weather photos you’d like us to include, email news@eastidahonews.com.