Jared Fuhriman, former Idaho Falls mayor, dies at 60

IDAHO FALLS — Jared Fuhriman, the former mayor of Idaho Falls, died Sunday at the age of 60.

Fuhriman was elected to lead the city of Idaho Falls in 2006 after working for the Idaho Falls Police Department. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2011 at age 48 and left the mayor’s office two years later. He eventually withdrew from public life while battling Alzheimer’s disease and passed away at home with his family by his side.

“My dad loved this city. He loved Idaho Falls more than anything – whether he was mayor or police officer – my dad truly loved the people here and the people he served,” Dallen Fuhriman, Fuhriman’s son, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

While serving as mayor, Fuhriman started the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund in 2006 stating, “It takes an entire community to keep the light of success and achievement burning. Idaho Falls is one such place, and I am both privileged and honored to live here with you.” He also worked closely with teenagers in the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and volunteered on many boards and committees for the city.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, who succeeded Fuhriman, issued a statement on his passing Monday.

“Mayor Fuhriman served our community to the best of his ability and had a way of making everyone around him feel good with his friendly and reassuring demeanor,” Casper said.

Fuhriman was married to his wife, Karen, for 39 years. They have eight children and 17 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday.