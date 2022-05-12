Man allegedly seen in stolen vehicle at Taco Bell charged for grand theft

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who was seen exiting a stolen vehicle has been charged with felony grand theft.

Mason Dylan Minor, 24, was booked into the Bannock County Jail on May 7.

Police reports show that on May 1 at approximately 10:11 a.m., the Pocatello Police Department received a 911 call from the son of the owners of the stolen vehicle. He reported that his parents’ silver 2022 Pontiac Grand Prix, which he had been using “for a while” had been stolen from their residence.

The victim stated that the last time he saw the vehicle was at 1 a.m on May 1, and that the keys were left in the vehicle at the time of theft.

The next night, the victim contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report that he had received information from witnesses regarding the suspect. The police were told by the victim that these witnesses had named Minor as the person who had allegedly stolen the vehicle.

One witness, an employee at Taco Bell on South 5th Avenue, messaged the victim via Facebook and told him that on May 3, at approximately 9:51 a.m., security camera footage showed Minor inside of the stolen vehicle arriving at Taco Bell, according to court documents.

Police reviewed the footage and Minor is seen exiting the stolen vehicle and entering Taco Bell. Officers were able to confirm his identity using the clothing he was wearing in the footage.

Two days later, the victim informed police that surveillance footage was obtained from his neighbor on the night of the incident. The video shows Minor in the same clothing as observed in the Taco Bell footage, trying to open the doors of different vehicles in the area where the victim’s vehicle was originally stolen.

On May 7, at approximately 11:16 p.m, another witness contacted police stating that he received information from the mother of Minor’s child. Allegedly, Minor told her that he, “ditched (the stolen vehicle) in an alley in Old Town.”

The witness was then again contacted by Minor’s child’s mother, telling him that Minor was at her residence. Officers responded and the mother confirmed to officers that Minor was there. After attempting to get him to leave peacefully, Minor threatened suicide by cop. The officers cleared the area to deescalate the situation and were later able to locate Minor at the witness’ residence.

Minor refused to speak with police regarding the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle and was placed under arrest for grand theft.

If he is found guilty of grand theft, Minor could face one to 14 years in prison, and $5,000 in fines.