Pocatello police officers recovering from injuries in shooting

POCATELLO – One of the Pocatello police officers injured in an early morning shooting Thursday has been released from the hospital.

The Pocatello Police Department and the city informed local media of his condition in a news release Saturday afternoon. The other officer is still recovering from his injuries and remains hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on May 5 when police were called to 941 East Bridger Street. A male suspect is reported to have fired at the officers when they arrived. They returned fire and were wounded in the exchange.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

The Pocatello Police Department and the city of Pocatello are grateful to the community for their support.