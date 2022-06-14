Local RV parks seeing increase in calls following Yellowstone flooding

IDAHO FALLS – Hazardous conditions and the forced closure of Yellowstone National Park has left many people with nowhere to go.

Numerous homes and other buildings have been destroyed in the wake of massive flooding. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

It’s also unclear how many visitors are stranded or have been forced to leave the park and how many people who live outside the park have been rescued and evacuated.

But Trent Tyler, who owns Mountain River Ranch in Ririe, says he’s gotten between 10 and 15 RV bookings in the last 24 hours from people impacted by the Yellowstone disaster.

“I started getting calls yesterday (Monday). Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce reached out to us as well. We contacted the Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce (to learn how many people are affected). They’re inundated (with calls right now),” Tyler says.

Tyler reached out to EastIdahoNews.com to spread the word that he has space available for anyone who may need it. There are 20-30 RV spots available at Mountain River Ranch, depending on the size of the RV and how long they need a place to stay.

“I think there’s a lot of people still trying to figure out where they are going to go and what they’re going to do,” Tyler explains. “We feel like (Mountain River Ranch) is a nicer place that would be more comparable to West Yellowstone rather than being out in the middle of a parking lot somewhere.”

This got us wondering if other RV Parks were experiencing a similar increase in calls. Yellowstone Lakeside RV in Rigby reports an increase of three bookings since Monday night.

An employee at the Rigby RV park says up to 25 spots are available for people who need a place to go.

Displaced RV’ers who need a place to stay can call Mountain River Ranch at (208) 538-7337 or book a reservation online. Reservations for Yellowstone Lakeside RV Park can be made at (208) 745-5115 or by visiting the website.

Snake River RV Park can be reached at (208) 523-3362.