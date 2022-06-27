Man allegedly involved in high speed chase after Walgreens robbery appears in court

BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man who is considered a suspect in an armed robbery at a Pocatello Walgreens appeared in Bingham County District Court for an arraignment Monday afternoon.

After allegedly robbing the Pocatello store, Demar Antione Lacy is accused of fleeing from law enforcement and leading them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car.

He was arrested and charged with three felonies in Bingham County, including one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of injury to a child.

In court Monday, Lacy pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Alan Stephens. He is now scheduled for a jury trial on August 23 at 9 a.m.

In a previous court hearing, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Lawrence Henrie explained what happened on May 20. Read that story here.

At the arraignment, public defender Brianna Rosier asked for a bond reduction for Lacy, which had been set at $1 million.

“I think the main thing is the nature of these charges, that makes the million-dollar bond appear to be quite excessive. He has three charges with a maximum penalty total of 25 years,” said Rosier. “In reviewing similar cases in the southeast Idaho area, individuals with million-dollar bonds have been charged with things such as attempted murder, several counts of sexual exploitation … it just doesn’t appear to warrant a one million dollar bond.”

She said that Lacy works for his aunt and would be living with her when he is released.

“I recognize that he is from out of state which can bring up concerns about flight risk, however…he believes his residence is only about eight hours from here (in Bingham County). He can make it to all his hearings. He can travel to all of his hearings. He has the means to do so,” she explained.

Rosier said that Lacy has a minimal criminal history. He has some juvenile convictions and has no convictions as an adult. She requested bond be reduced to $50,000.

Prosecuting Attorney Jared Anderson said he opposes any bond reduction as the state believes Lacy is a high flight risk. Anderson said Lacy eluded police officers and the high-speed chase on I-15 going over 130 miles per hour put the public and the two teenagers in the car at risk.

“Mr. Lacy is from California. We believe that if there was any bond reduction, in this case, that he would immediately attempt to go back to California and we would not see him again. As the defense counsel mentioned, there is a pending investigation in three different counties on, I believe, robbery charges. I believe the court should factor that in considering a bond reduction as that would increase the defendant’s desire to flee,” Anderson said.

Demar Antione Lacy appears in Bingham County District Court on Monday for his arraignment. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

At the end of Lacy’s arraignment, Stephens reduced the bond.

“I think a million dollars seems excessively high based on the charges. But I also see in this particular instance that the charges are somewhat egregious,” Stephens said. “They put a lot of people at risk and there is a reasonable argument from the state that may be difficult to get this defendant back for court. I am going to reduce the bond to $300,000,” he said.

As for the Walgreens robbery, so far no charges have been filed against Lacy in Pocatello.