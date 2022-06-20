Man set for trial after allegedly destroying property, stealing from school

SHELLEY— An 18-year-old Shelley man is scheduled to go to trial after he allegedly destroyed property and stole from a local elementary school.

Jesse James McCammon’s trial will be July 26 at 9 a.m. in Bingham County in front of Judge Darren Simpson. McCammon entered a not guilty plea in May for four charges.

He was charged with three felonies, including malicious injury to property, burglary and grand theft. He was also charged with misdemeanor petty theft.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on March 28, a Shelley Police Department officer took a report of a break-in at Goodsell Elementary School in Shelley.

The criminal complaint said that McCammon broke a window, a television, computer screens and a security camera. The complaint also said that McCammon took multiple Chromebooks, Lenovo Thinkpads and iPads from the school, along with a student’s personal computer.

The officer wrote in the report, “I located various computers that had serial numbers matching the school’s list in a field north of the school as well as a personal computer belonging to a student. The value of the school’s computers totaled $9,690, and the personal computer had a value of $279. I was provided a list of damages from the school totaling an amount of $1,596 for the broken window, screens, a television and a security camera.”

