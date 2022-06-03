Pocatello man gets probation, community service for meth charge

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance has been placed on probation.

Stephen Lee Plant, 31, was given four years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary jail sentence by District Judge Rick Carnaroli, court documents show.

RELATED | Pocatello man facing drug charges reaches plea deal

Plant was investigated by police in July when he was connected to a construction site burglary. Though officers did not find anything connecting Plant to the burglary during a search of his home, they did find methamphetamine.

Initially charged with possession and an enhancement for a second drug offense, Plant reached a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange for his pleading guilty to possession, the enhancement charge against Plant was dismissed.

As part of the deal, Plant has agreed to pay $508.05 to reimburse the county for the analysis of the drugs.

A prison sentence of two to four years was suspended, and Plant received a term of 171 days time served.

He has also been ordered to pay $1,070 in fees and fines, and complete 100 hours of community service.