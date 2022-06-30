Snake River Landing ready to welcome thousands for Riverfest, Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

IDAHO FALLS — Preparations are underway to welcome thousands of people to Snake River Landing Monday for Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

The annual Independence Day events are expected to bring an estimated 200,000 spectators for the biggest fireworks display west of the Mississippi River. Before the show, Riverbend Communications hosts Riverfest with live entertainment, food vendors, activities for kids and more beginning at noon.

Multiple businesses, organizations and government entities have been working with Ball Ventures, the owner of Snake River Landing, to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

“Thousands of hours are spent with people volunteering and we start planning this six to eight months ahead of time,” says Eric Isom, Ball Ventures Chief Development Officer. “There is a lot of coordination between all the different agencies and every effort is taken to make this as enjoyable and as safe as possible.”

One of the biggest challenges organizers face is coordinating parking for everyone who wants to come. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, walk or ride bikes and those who do drive are asked to look at these parking maps before heading to Snake River Landing.

“There’s actually a spot on there where you can look and it will tell you the best parking lots to park in depending on where you live. This will help you get out as efficiently as possible,” Isom explains. “There’s a lot of coordination and planning that goes into the traffic maps. We’ve had it engineered by Horrocks Engineers and there’s been a lot of cooperation with law enforcement agencies, city, county, state – everybody.”

You can find everything you need to know about Riverfest here and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration here.

Watch our complete interview with Eric Isom in the video player above.