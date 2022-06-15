Woman appears in court after allegedly damaging a parked vehicle

IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Tuesday after allegedly driving her car into her husband’s vehicle to “ruin it”.

During the hearing, Alana Davidson, 27, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated battery. The charge against her was filed after an altercation at an Idaho Falls Walmart in April.

Police reports show Davidson arrived at the Walmart on South Utah on April 10. According to court documents, she started driving northbound closest to the building, took a hard right, sped up and hit a parked Dodge Durango with a trailer attached to it. She then continued on, colliding with a black SUV.

When police arrived, Alana seemed confused, stating things like, “What did I do? Why did I do that? What was I driving?” Davidson told police that her and her husband had been separated for two months, and that he had been ignoring her.

The victim told police that he was sitting in the Durango with his dog when Davidson drove into his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Witnesses said that they saw a deep gouge above his left eye.

When asked by police if she hit her husband’s vehicle intentionally, Davidson responded “probably” and that she didn’t want to hurt him, “just ruin his vehicle”.

If convicted, Davidson faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.