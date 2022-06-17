Yellowstone National Park releases new photos showing aftermath of flooding
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Yellowstone National Park has released new photos showing the aftermath of severe storms earlier this week.
The pictures were taken near the north entrance of the park and while water levels have receded, it will take time to recover from the damage left behind.
RELATED | PHOTO GALLERY FROM TUESDAY