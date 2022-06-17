TODAY'S WEATHER
Yellowstone National Park releases new photos showing aftermath of flooding

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Yellowstone National Park has released new photos showing the aftermath of severe storms earlier this week.

The pictures were taken near the north entrance of the park and while water levels have receded, it will take time to recover from the damage left behind.

North Entrance Road washout | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

North Entrance Road washout | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

North Entrance Road washout | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

North Entrance Road washout | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Old Percolation Pond ditch | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Old Percolation Pond ditch after brushing | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Old percolation Pond | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Old Percolation Pond after brushing | Jacob W. Frank, NPS

