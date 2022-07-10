Attempted robbery and burglary case dismissed against man

BLACKFOOT — Felony charges against a man accused of attempting to rob a convenience store in Blackfoot have been dismissed.

But prosecutors say the charges could be refiled.

Jon Mencer was facing attempted robbery and burglary charges for an incident that happened on May 30. Officers said they were called to the Short Stop Convenience Store at 985 South Broadway Street around 3:50 a.m.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, the victim in the case told police that a masked man, later identified as Mencer, came into the store and pointed a knife at him. He then allegedly tried to get cash from the register. Read more about that story here.

A motion to dismiss the case without prejudice was filed on July 6, a day before Mencer’s scheduled preliminary hearing. Dismissing the case without prejudice means prosecutors can refile it at a later date.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Oliver Wimbish said the state was waiting for lab results in the case and that the results were not back in time for the preliminary hearing. He said they did not want to proceed with the case without those results, which is why the case was dismissed.

Wimbish said they would review the lab results when they got them and based upon a review of the evidence, decide about refiling the case.