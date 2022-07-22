East Idaho Eats: Twisted Sugar putting a “twist” on classic cookies

IDAHO FALLS – Twisted Sugar is putting a twist on all of the classics.

From lemon raspberry sugar cookies, to swizzle sugar cookies, a sugar cookie with coconut frosting, raspberry drizzle and fresh lime, Twisted Sugar is concocting all kinds of new favorites for you and your family to indulge in.

“Twisted Sugar is a bakery, first and foremost,” says Idaho Falls Twisted Sugar owner Elise Munk. “We offer about 20 different cookies every day, and we bake them from scratch.”

Not only does Twisted Sugar offer cookies, but they have also expanded into the world of sodas and ice cream twisters.

“Our ice cream twisters are fruit-based, and they all have a spin on a dole whip,” Munk says.

The lemon ice cream twister. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

There are seemingly endless kinds of ice cream twisters including pina colada, mango, raspberry, and even energy-drink twisters.

There are many different kinds of “twisted” sodas too, like the “love shack”, which starts with Mountain Dew, and is then “twisted” with blue curacao syrup, pineapple, coconut and a fresh lime.

Unlike many cookie shops in town, Twisted Sugar also has a drive-thru, making it the perfect place to stop for a quick soda and a cookie on your way to work, or a great place to pick up a weekend treat.

The “love shack” soda. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re hoping that people will stop by and grab a soda maybe on their way to work and make us their go-to place,” Munk says.

Twisted Sugar is located in Idaho Falls at 1490 West Broadway.

Its hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, they are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information and a full menu, check out their website.