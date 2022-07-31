Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time.

After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.

Hamilton and his brother, 26-year-old Nathen Jay Hamilton, were arrested in July following an investigation into an armed robbery in Pocatello. When Pocatello police officers first attempted to arrest Micole, he escaped in a stolen vehicle while firing a handgun in the direction of pursuing officers.

Once arrested, other counties — Bonneville, Jerome and Twin Falls — filed charges connected to a string of vehicle thefts. A grand theft charge in Bonneville County has since been dismissed, as have charges of grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft in Jerome County.

Nathen was sent to prison for a term of nine to 15 years after reaching a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to nine of his 21 charges.

In addition to his prison sentence, Micole was ordered to pay $3,245.50 by 5th District Judge Benjamin Cluff. The Twin Falls prison sentence will be served after his current 11-to-25-year sentence.