Man sentenced for attacking woman at local motel

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced for violently attacking a woman at a local motel in October 2021.

Colin Jay Dean, 44, was found guilty by a jury of domestic battery with traumatic injury on July 7. Dean was sentenced to 3 years determinate and 7 years indeterminate, meaning that he could spend up to 10 years in prison.

Dean was arrested by Idaho Falls Police officers on Oct. 28, 2021. A victim stated that Dean had begun arguing with her at the Econo Lodge in Idaho Falls on Oct. 18, 2021, before he “attacked her, pushing her into the shower, turned the cold water on and struck her in the head and face at least four times,” according to court documents.

Documents show when the victim woke up the next morning, she was lying in bed next to Dean, who told her to tell people that she was “jumped.”

The victim took photos of her injuries and showed a friend. The police were alerted on Oct. 27, 2021, and Dean was arrested the next day at his workplace in connection to the incident.

When speaking to police, Dean denied having any contact with the woman and told police that he had dropped her and a friend off at the Econo Lodge and then left. Police told him that they had seen footage of his truck in the parking lot of the lodge and that it had remained there until the next morning.

Dean also told police that the victim and her friend had called him for help after the victim was “jumped at a bar on 1st Street.” When asked by police, the victim said that she had never gone to a bar on 1st Street and that Dean had told her the morning after the attack, to lie to the police so he wouldn’t get in trouble.

Dean has two previous convictions for domestic battery prior to this incident.

A no-contact order was in place at the time where the victim was the protected party, so Dean was also charged with violating a no-contact order.

At the sentencing, the victim requested that the no-contact order be terminated, but the judge denied the request and extended it for 10 more years.