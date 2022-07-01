Man sentenced for lewd conduct with a child

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced this week for a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Bill Ernest Davenport, 30, was sentenced to serve 4 years fixed time in prison with 17 years indeterminate, meaning he could potentially spend 21 years behind bars. He will be eligible for parole in 2026.

Idaho Falls Police detectives learned about the alleged abuse in November 2020 from Child Protective Services.

When interviewed by police, the victim and Davenport both denied any sexual abuse occurred but he later admitted they were “boyfriend” and “girlfriend,” according to court documents.

A search of Davenport’s phone allegedly showed evidence of an illicit relationship, according to police, including a video on Davenport’s phone of him molesting the 13-year-old victim.

During the investigation, police spoke with the victim’s mother, who denied any knowledge of the relationship. However, others told investigators the mother actively encouraged the relationship between Davenport and the victim.

Investigators asked the mother to be charged with injury to a child, but it is unclear whether or not she was ever was.