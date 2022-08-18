Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him

IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car.

Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies say on July 1, they were called to a crash in Bonneville County where a vehicle was on fire, and a man was trapped inside.

A witness told police she saw the man, identified as Reynolds, “jump out of the car, look around and flee the scene.”

When officers arrived, the car was “fully engulfed.” According to the police report, a bystander ran up to the deputies and pointed in the direction that Reynolds had run.

Eventually, they found Reynolds “hiding along the east embankment, covering himself in grass.”

The deputy then drew his gun and asked Reynolds to show his hands, and Reynolds got up and was handcuffed.

Deputies asked Reynolds how much he had to drink to which he allegedly replied, “Quite a lot.” The Idaho Falls Fire Department gave Reynolds a quick wellness check, and he was cleared to be transported to the hospital.

When deputies tried to identify Reynolds, he would not give them a date of birth and said he was illiterate.

During the process of requesting a warrant, deputies were obtained a search warrant and positively identified Reynolds. They ran a criminal history check and discovered that Reynolds has two previous DUI convictions out of California within the last 10 years.

When told he was under arrest, Reynolds “began to tear up and attempted to stand up”, according to the police report. Deputies tried to get him to sit back down, but Reynolds stood up and tried to push past the officers. He was then pushed to the ground and taken out and placed into the patrol car.

According to the deputies, while driving to the jail, Reynolds “began to smash his head up against the cage.” Deputies pulled the car over, opened the back door and “cradled (Reynolds’) head so he could not smash his head into the cage anymore.”

Reynolds then said he wanted to kill himself, asked deputies to “cap” him and said “he would bite (the deputy’s) ear off to get (the deputy) to shoot him.”

Due to Reynolds’ behavior, an ambulance was called as well as more deputies, and Reynolds was “strapped into a spine board” to be taken by ambulance to the Bonneville County Jail.

Reynolds’ bond was set to $25,000. He posted bond and was released. A continued preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.

Though Reynolds has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Reynolds could face up to 18 years in prison.