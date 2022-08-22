Man pleads not guilty to three charges of lewd conduct with a child

IDAHO FALLS – A man pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Jose Isidoro Rivera-Troncoso, 43, was charged with three counts of felony lewd conduct with a child after the victim sent deputies a detailed email alleging years of abuse.

In February, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy received an email from a woman containing screenshots of a text conversation between herself and a man, identified as Rivera-Troncoso, from July.

The text messages detail a conversation between the two, with the victim accusing Rivera-Troncoso of sexually abusing her as a child.

The victim sent a message saying, “I tried taking my life several times because of you.”

She also wrote, “I have to go to therapy for all this, do you know how embarrassing that is?” She then states that Rivera-Troncoso “acts like it never happened” and tells him she is “the one suffering from your actions.”

In the messages, Rivera-Troncoso apologizes to the victim by saying, “I know this is all my fault,” to which the victim responds, “I have to live with that every day until I die, and it’s something you forget.”

The email to the deputy included an audio recording between the victim and Rivera-Troncoso, where “(the victim) confronts Rivera-Troncoso about him making her do sexual acts,” according to court documents.

Rivera-Troncoso seems to know the victim went to the police, insinuated by saying, “Now with this every – everybody’s going to know what a pig I am. But that’s okay, you, I mean, if it’s – if this is supposed to be destiny, it is.”

Police reports state that by the end of listening to the audio recording and reading the text messages, “it was clear to (the deputy) that Rivera-Troncoso knew why officers wanted to talk to him, and was trying to get (the victim) to feel guilty about reporting what happened.”

Rivera-Troncoso was arrested on April 12 and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $45,000 and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

He later posted bond and was released to pretrial supervision with the condition he wear an ankle monitor.

Though Rivera-Troncoso has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

A jury trial is set for Nov. 21. If convicted, Rivera-Troncoso could face up to life in prison.