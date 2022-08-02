Over two weeks later, deputies continue to search for teen who ran away from home

AMMON — It’s been over two weeks, and there’s still no sign of a teen who ran away from home.

In a news release on Tuesday from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are continuing to try and find 15-year-old runaway Merrick Cottrell.

Merrick left his Ammon home in the middle of the night on July 14 with some clothes and personal items. Merrick is described as being 5’ 10”, 200 pounds and has dark hair.

According to the sheriff’s office, tips and possible sightings of Merrick have been called in to dispatch from the area. However, he has not been located at this time.

All indications show Merrick left on his own; however, deputies believe it’s possible he is being assisted by friends or area acquaintances.

There are posters of Merrick across the Ammon area at multiple businesses that have been handed out by locals.

Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help locate and verify Merrick is safe to contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.

Anonymous tips and information can also be reported online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers, click here or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.