Woman accused in death of deputy expected to plead guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A woman who allegedly caused the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to plead guilty Thursday.

Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

The court dismissed the charge of involuntary manslaughter in September 2021 after Holm’s defense attorneys tried for twice to have the charge dropped based on Idaho law and legal precedent.

Holm is expected to plead guilty to the aggravated assault charge.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neil tells EastIdahoNews.com that Holm is expected to plead guilty as part of a plea agreement that will be read in court during a hearing Thursday afternoon. She will be sentenced at the same time.

The incident occurred on May 18, 2020, when Maser, 23, was responding to the area of Bone Road and 9th South. Officials say when Maser arrived, he encountered a woman, later determined to be Holm, who was holding a machete.

While Maser and another deputy tried to take Holm into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel, who was responding to the area to assist, came upon the group in the road and hit Maser with his vehicle.

Correction: A previous version of this article contained details about the timeline of events that was incorrect. The article has now been fixed. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for any confusion.