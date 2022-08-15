Woman charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from local home

IDAHO FALLS – A woman recently appeared in court after she was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Idaho Falls home.

Catherine Hernandez, 40, was charged with two counts of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing jewelry, football helmets and vehicle titles from the home.

Idaho Falls Police were informed of the theft on June 21. They spoke with a man who told them that he and his mother were removed from the home on June 9 due to being served a civil protection order.

The petitioner in the order, identified as Hernandez, was allowed to stay in the home by herself. When the man and his mother returned to the home on June 21, they discovered that Hernandez had “stolen several of their items.”

According to the police report, Hernandez reportedly stole eight pieces of 14 karat jewelry, a 14 karat gold San Francisco 49ers helmet, a 10 karat gold hollow football pendant, a passport, a notebook containing passwords, the title to a Harley Davidson motorcycle, the title and keys to two trucks, a house title, an Alexa Echo, many items of clothing, security cameras, thousands of dollars worth of ammunition and other miscellaneous items.

The total cost of the stolen items is $17,180.

The man and his mother told police that Hernandez was not a co-owner of any of these items and gave officers her phone number. Police were able to speak with her briefly, but after she was told they were police, she hung up and refused to answer any more calls.

The man and his mother were unsure of where she was living, and officers were not able to contact her.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Aug. 9. She was eventually found and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where her bond was set at $15,000. She was ultimately released to pre-trial services.

Though Hernandez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Hernandez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 23. If convicted, she could face up to 28 years in prison.