Candidates for House District 33 Seat A facing off in debate Monday

IDAHO FALLS – Two candidates vying for a seat on the Idaho House will appear on the ballot this November and they’ll be squaring off in a debate Monday night.

District 33 Seat A Republican incumbent Barbara Ehardt is being challenged by Democrat Miranda Marquit. The debate will take place at the Shilo Inn Convention Center in Idaho Falls at 780 Lindsay Boulevard. It’s happening at 7 p.m.

This first-of-its-kind bipartisan debate is a joint effort between the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and the Bonneville County Democrat Central Committee. A moderator from each committee will ask the candidates questions submitted by voters.

This isn’t the first time the candidates have competed against each other. Marquit lost the seat to Ehardt in 2020.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter first appointed Ehardt to fill the seat in 2017, which was previously occupied by Janet Trujillo. Ehardt was serving on the Idaho Falls City Council at the time.

Ehardt was elected for her first full-term in 2018 before being re-elected in 2020.

Though there are other legislative races for the Idaho Falls area, this is the only contested race. Republican Senator Kevin Cook and Representative Wendy Horman are running unopposed in District 32. Stephanie Mickelsen, a Republican candidate for House seat A, is also running unopposed.

Senator Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Representative Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, are running unopposed in District 33.

The debate between Ehardt and Marquit is free and open to the public. It will also be live-streamed on the BCRCC’s Facebook page. Those who would like to submit questions can do so via bonnevillegop.info@gmail.com or bonnevilledemocrats@gmail.com.

