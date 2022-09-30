Chad Daybell wants cameras in the courtroom for his trial

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell wants cameras in the courtroom during his trial and he wants the proceedings live-streamed for the public.

John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, filed a motion Thursday asking District Judge Steven Boyce to consider the request.

“Defense has concerns that the lack of public access to the trial would cause financial hardship to members of the families, limit the parties’ family access, (and) limit the public from adequate access to what is a trial of great interest to the public.” Prior wrote. “The defense seeks an opportunity to assert additional reasons for opening the proceedings to public access.”

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s kids – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Prior’s request comes a week after Boyce issued an order prohibiting cameras from Lori’s hearings and trial. Her attorneys and prosecutors asked for the ban saying they had concerns about pre-trial publicity and not being able to find an impartial jury.

Chad and Lori’s death penalty cases are currently conjoined, and a trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 in Ada County.

Prior filed motions Tuesday asking for Boyce to separate Chad and Lori’s cases and delay his client’s trial until late 2023.

Prior is asking Boyce to hold a hearing in Fremont County on Oct. 13 to discuss the camera motion, along with the motion to continue and sever the cases.