Former Pocatello Police chief sworn in as newest council member

POCATELLO — Former Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand was sworn in as the new member of the Pocatello City Council on Thursday.

Marchand was selected as a replacement after council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens all resigned on Aug. 19.

“I care a lot about this city. I want to see the right things happen here,” Marchand said, adding that this is his opportunity to give back to Pocatello, where he was raised.

Due to the simultaneous resignation of three council members, the council was left without a quorum. The decision for a replacement fell on Idaho Gov. Brad Little with recommendations from Mayor Brian Blad.

When the selection process began several weeks ago, Marchand said that he was contacted about his level of interest. After giving it much consideration, he decided that he was interested in continuing his service of the city in this new position.

Marchand said he told Blad that he was interested. Then he didn’t hear anything about it for two weeks, until Wednesday when he received a call from the governor’s office telling him he had been selected.

Marchand spent 35 years with the Pocatello Police Department before he retired as its chief in 2019.

“Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police chief for 35 years,” Blad said in a news release. “During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and nonprofit organizations. He knows the processes of the city and has a strong desire to continue to enrich the city of Pocatello.”

Marchand grew up in Pocatello. His children did the as well, as are two of his grandchildren. So it was easy, he said, to fall into a comfort zone after retirement.

“Being retired for three years, you start to get comfortable with stuff,” he said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to get out of your comfort zone. This is definitely getting out of my comfort zone.”

The events that led to Marchand returning to the service of his city were rocky.

For nearly three years, the City Council has been at odds. Last year, during budget discussion, Ortega told EastIdahoNews.com that the feeling inside City Hall was “like North Korea.”

Many decisions have been left with a split, 3-3, vote with Blad casting the deciding vote.

Then, last month, comments made by Bray were perceived by many as racially insensitive and created a stir throughout the city. Bray was censured, and a recall petition for all three was filed.

Marchand said that he was not sure what happened or how it went about, adding that it no longer has any meaning.

“That’s all in the past. I don’t even want to talk about the past. It’s all about the future, where we’re going and how we’re going to get there,” he said. “I hope the best for the three council people that left, but I want to focus on the future.”