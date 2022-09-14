Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians.

Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension.

Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony aggravated assault and felony DUI. He accepted a plea agreement in April, where he agreed to plead guilty to felony DUI, in exchange for the felony aggravated assault charge being dropped.

On July 2, 2021, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man with a gun. When they arrived, there was a man on the ground, later identified as Solorio-Alvarado, who was being held down by another man.

A third man approached deputies and handed them a gun and ammo that had been taken away from Solorio-Alvarado.

When interviewed, the men who tackled Solorio-Alvarado told deputies that they had been lighting fireworks when Solorio-Alvarado approached them in a car and started asking them, “who’s a b****?” The men said it was obvious that Solorio-Alvarado was drunk.

The men continually asked him “if he was good,” but Solorio-Alvarado got out of the car and walked around to the passenger side, where he asked the men if they “wanted to see something” and kept asking, “you wanna see who’s a b****?”

He then reached into the glove compartment and, according to court documents, pulled out a gun.

One of the men saw the weapon and “knocked the gun out of (Solorio-Alvarado’s) hands” and unloaded it, while another man “threw (Solorio-Alvarado) to the ground” until deputies arrived.

When Solorio-Alvarado was interviewed by deputies, he said he pulled out the gun “because he is stupid.”

Solorio-Alvarado later admitted to drinking alcohol and told multiple deputies different versions of what happened.