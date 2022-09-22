New charges filed against man accused of paying underage girl for sex

POCATELLO — An Arizona man who was already facing four felonies has been charged with six more.

Daniel Andrade, 35, now faces additional felonies for inducing a prostitute under 18, enticing a child over the internet and two counts apiece for lewd conduct with a minor and procuring a prostitute, court records show. Before the new charges, which were filed in August, Andrade had been facing charges of enticing a child over the internet, two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of procuring a prostitute.

RELATED | Man arrested after allegedly paying 14-year-old for sex

Andrade was arrested in June when officers responded to a call reporting “suspicious circumstances” at a motel on Bench Road in Pocatello. They allegedly found him with multiple “highly intoxicated” girls.

During an investigation, officers discovered Snapchat messages from the girls claiming to have been raped. Further investigation uncovered messages between the girls and Andrade in which there was an arranged trade of alcohol for sexual favors.

With the new charges, Andrade faces up to six separate life sentences.

Though Andrade has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

This case is scheduled to go to trial before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on Feb. 7.