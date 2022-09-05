Police release name of man killed in shooting
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Saturday night.
Nikolas Bird, 23, died after being shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane around 10:30 p.m.
Officers arrested Mark Bent, 41, and he is in the Bonneville County Jail on a first degree murder charge.
“We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Bird’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said in a news release.
IFPD investigators say Bird and Bent knew each other and Bird lived in the area where the shooting occurred.
Bent is scheduled for his initial court appearance Tuesday.