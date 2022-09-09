Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified

JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified.

Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a passing car while directing traffic. He was critically injured and airlifted.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” said Col. Kedrick Wills in the post. “Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sgt. Wendler, his family, friends and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.”

An ISP trooper has created a GoFundMe account for Wendler. All proceeds are expected to go directly to Wendler’s family to help with expenses from the incident. There is a $25,000 goal.

The GoFundMe states that Wendler is a “beloved and devoted husband, father, friend and co-worker.” He is a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State Police who has dedicated his entire adult life to serving others.

