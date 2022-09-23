Woman found inside stolen truck gets 5-10 years for burglary

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to three felonies will spend five to 10 years in prison.

Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, pleaded guilty to burglary, malicious injury to property and possession of methamphetamine in accordance with a plea agreement. In exchange, five additional felonies and a persistent violator enhancement were dismissed.

District Judge Javier Gabiola ordered Midthun to prison at a Sept. 15 sentencing hearing.

Midthun was arrested in May after officers found her inside a stolen 2011 Dodge Ram, one of two trucks she stole from a local towing yard.

Surveillance footage from the towing company showed Midthun climbed the gate onto the lot where she used the Ram to pull the gates open and caused significant damage to the property.

Officers found Midthun lying down inside the truck and was in possesion of meth and drug paraphernalia.

She received a sentence of five to 10 years in prison for the burglary, five years for malicious injury to property and five to seven years for possession. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Along with the prison sentence, Midthun was ordered to pay $1,078.50 in fees.