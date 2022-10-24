In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?

The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.

“We’re still early in our development plans in Idaho, but we remain committed to the goal we set in 2020 to be serving Double-Doubles to our Boise area customers within five years,” In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick tells EastIdahoNews.com in an email. “We are very much looking forward to that day, and we appreciate our customers in Idaho who have shared their anticipation with us as well.”

The closest In-N-Out to eastern Idaho opened two months ago in Logan, Utah. It’s the Beehive State’s 12th In-N-Out restaurant and lines for burgers and fries were out the door for weeks.

With the chain expanding into Idaho and more people moving here, it’s only natural that In-N-Out should set up shop in Idaho Falls or Pocatello soon, right?

Warnick says it’s possible.

“We are currently evaluating options for future store locations in Idaho, but at this time we don’t have any specific sites to report on in Idaho Falls or Pocatello. We do know, however, that they are both wonderful communities that we’d love to be part of one day,” he says.

In-N-Out, known for its simple menu of burgers, fries, soft drinks and milkshakes, opened its first restaurant in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California. There are now 380 locations in California, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Texas.