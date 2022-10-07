JJ Vallow’s grandmother ‘angry and disappointed beyond belief’ that trial is on hold

ST. ANTHONY — The grandmother of Joshua “JJ” Vallow is “angry and disappointed beyond belief” that Lori Vallow Daybell’s case has been put on hold.

District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order Thursday afternoon suspending all matters in Daybell’s murder case until her mental competency can be determined.

Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s kids – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. The Daybell’s joint trial was previously scheduled to begin in January.

“It seems the only ones getting their way are Chad and Lori,” Woodcock said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “JJ, Tylee and Tammy didn’t have a choice. Everyone who loved them didn’t have a choice. We can’t even have their bodies for a memorial service. Where’s the justice?!?!?!?!? It surely is NOT here.”

The remains of JJ and Tylee are in state custody and have not been released to family members since they were discovered on Chad Daybell’s property in June 2021. In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com last month, Larry Woodcock, Kay Woodcock’s husband, made a passionate plea to have his grandson’s body returned to them.

“All I want to do is bury the kids. It’s been three years. JJ’s in a vault right here in town. He’s in a freezer. Come on, judge, let us have him so we can bury him,” Larry Woodcock told EastIdahoNews.com. “Just give us the children. Let us do what is right.”

Kay Woodcock said the court is “wasting time” trying to determine Lori Daybell’s competency and wants the case to go to trial.

“She’s doing what she does best – playing games and manipulating this situation to suit HER. HER wants. HER needs. It is a stall tactic! I’m angry and disappointed beyond belief,” Woodcock said.